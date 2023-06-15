Why did Texas abandon ERIC, a tool that prevents voter fraud?

In the recent Texas legislative session SB1070 was passed, which would allow Texas to withdraw from the voter integrity system known as ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, a multistate nonprofit that prevents double voting in multiple states during an election. It also is used to help clean the voter rolls of registered voters who move to another state and then register to vote there. ERIC also requires that states engage is a voter registration program.

ERIC was founded in 2012 by a group of state election officials who were concerned about the growing problem of voter registration fraud. ERIC's mission is to "help states improve the accuracy of America's voter rolls, increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens, reduce election costs, and increase efficiencies in elections."

Despite the system’s mission and proven record of success, ERIC became the target of right-wing conspiracy theories spread by election deniers and MAGA conservatives who have stated they would like to end early voting and ban voting on college campuses.

The right-wing groups allege that ERIC is a "voter fraud scheme." These groups have made unsubstantiated claims that ERIC is used to register ineligible voters and to suppress voter turnout. They also claim that ERIC is funded by George Soros, a wealthy Jewish philanthropist who supports liberal causes. They believe that Soros is part of a global cabal of elites who are trying to undermine American democracy and traditional values. There is no evidence to support these claims.

A study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that ERIC has helped to reduce voter registration fraud by 90%. The study also found that ERIC has made it easier for eligible voters to register to vote.

Progressives charge that the right-wing conspiracy against ERIC is part of a larger effort to suppress voter turnout. They point out that the elimination of ERIC in states like Texas, Louisiana and other Republican controlled states will make it harder for people to register to vote, especially people of color and low-income voters.

The question is, why are Republicans abandoning one of the best tools the government has to catch voter fraud? That simple question is the focus of a new NPR investigation, called “How the far right tore apart one of the best tools to fight voter fraud.”

Miles Parks is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk, where he covers voting and election security. He was the lead reporter for the NPR investigation “How the far right tore apart one of the best tools to fight voter fraud.”

