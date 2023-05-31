District 1 runoff candidates answer your questions

First term District 1 City Councilmember Mario Bravo is asking voters for a second chance. In November the Council sanctioned him with a no-confidence vote for berating then-Councilmember Ana Sandoval. He temporarily lost his committee assignments. There were calls for him to resign, which he ignored. He has since apologized.

In the May 6th city election Bravo won enough votes to make it into the runoff against newcomer challenger and top vote-getter Sukh Kaur. (Full disclosure: Sukh Kaur is a current board member for Texas Public Radio.)

Both Bravo and Kaur are looking to represent the area that stretches from downtown to the near northside area which has grown under municipal redistricting. The district includes the St. Mary’s strip where businesses have been dealing with prolonged and frustrating road construction issues.

Early voting is underway and is available until Tuesday, June 6, although not on Sunday. Election Day is Saturday June 10.

Guests:

Sukh Kaur candidate for District 1 City Council.

Mario Bravo incumbent candidate for District 1 City Council.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, May 31.

