District 7 runoff candidates answer your questions

Dangerous dogs, street maintenance, poor drainage, lack of affordable housing, utility oversight and public safety are some of the many issues that voters will weigh as they cast their vote in the city council runoff election.

With the January resignation of District 7 city council member Ana Sandoval, the northwest side district is looking for a new representative.

After the voting on May 6, no one among the five candidates captured more than 50 percent of the vote; those results triggered a runoff.

The two surviving candidates, Dan Rossiter and Marina Alderete Gavito, are looking to secure the open seat. Gavito, a tech executive, finished first with 46% of the vote. Rossiter, a computer scientist who developed transportation technology at the Southwest Research Institute, finished second with 21.1%.

Early voting begins Tuesday and is available for a week until Tuesday, June 6. Election Day is Saturday June 10.

Guests:

Marina Alderete Gavito

Dan Rossiter

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, May 30.

