San Antonio hit with mosquito explosion

After dealing with some unusual monsoon rains in South Texas this Spring the region is experiencing a bloom of the mosquito population.

Mosquitoes in South Texas are a public health concern due to the transmission of diseases. Mosquitoes are known to carry and be a vector of various diseases to humans.

In South Texas, the most significant concern is the transmission of diseases such as West Nile virus, dengue fever, Zika virus, and chikungunya. These diseases can cause severe illness, and, in some cases, they can be fatal. The presence of a large mosquito population increases the risk of disease transmission to the local population.

In addition to mosquitoes being a threat to public health, the bloodsuckers are also a public nuisance. In areas with a high mosquito population, outdoor activities such as gardening, sports, and picnics can be spoiled with the bites which cause itching and swelling. This can have a negative impact on the quality of life for residents and visitors in South Texas.

Some individuals may have allergic reactions to mosquito bites, which can range from mild irritation to more severe allergic responses. Excessive scratching of mosquito bites can also lead to secondary infections, further complicating the issue.

South Texas communities often implement mosquito control programs, which involve surveillance, larvicide treatments, and public education about mosquito bite prevention. These efforts aim to reduce mosquito populations and minimize the risk of disease transmission.

There are several steps individuals can take to help reduce the mosquito population in their surroundings, including removing standing water. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so it's essential to eliminate any potential breeding sites. Regularly empty, clean, or cover containers that can collect water, such as buckets, flower pots, birdbaths, and discarded tires. Keep gutters clean and ensure they drain properly. Fix any leaks or standing water issues around your property.

Mosquito repellents applied to exposed skin can bring some protection—especially when spending prolonged time outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times like dawn and dusk. Look for repellents containing ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), which are effective against mosquitoes.

Protective clothing is also a preventative measure against prevalent mosquitoes. Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks can help minimize exposure to mosquito bites. Consider wearing light-colored clothing, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors.

Regularly mow your lawn and trim vegetation to reduce mosquito resting areas. Mosquitoes often hide in tall grass and shrubs during the day. Remove any leaf litter, as it can accumulate water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Consider using mosquito-repelling plants, such as citronella, marigolds, and lavender, in your landscaping.

Sonja Swiger, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist,

