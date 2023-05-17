Surviving the loneliness epidemic

There is an epidemic of loneliness, and it is a threat to public health— that’s according to the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

He said that loneliness is more than just a bad feeling. When people are socially disconnected, their risk of anxiety and depression increases. So does their risk of heart disease, dementia, and stroke.

Lack of social connection has been found to be as dangerous as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Loneliness is a complex and widespread issue that has been recognized as a significant social problem in many parts of the world. While it may not be exactly classified as an epidemic, in the traditional sense of a contagious disease, the impact of loneliness on an individual's well-being—and society as a whole—is a growing concern.

Research has shown that loneliness can have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. Prolonged loneliness has been associated with increased risk of conditions such as depression, anxiety, cardiovascular diseases, and even mortality. It can also negatively impact cognitive function, sleep patterns, and immune system functioning.

Various factors contribute to the prevalence of loneliness. Social isolation due to factors like living alone, lack of social support, geographical distance from loved ones, and changes in family structures can contribute to feelings of loneliness. Technological advancements and the rise of social media, while connecting people in many ways, have also been linked to increased feelings of loneliness and social comparison.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the issue of loneliness. The necessary measures like lockdowns, physical distancing, and quarantine have resulted in increased isolation for many individuals. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, those with chronic health conditions, and people in marginalized communities have been particularly affected.

Recognizing the significance of loneliness, governments, organizations, and individuals are taking steps to address this issue. Community programs, support networks, mental health services, and campaigns promoting social connections and inclusion are being developed to combat loneliness.

The impact of loneliness on individuals and society warrants attention and concerted efforts to promote social connections, improve mental well-being, and foster a sense of belonging.

Guests:

Dr. Christopher (Chris) Fagundes is a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Rice University. His research expertise is in understanding how stress, loss, and loneliness affect the mind and body.

Heather Dugan is the Founder of Cabernet Coaches, a social access and self-betterment group to help the women in her community, and speaks and consults with organizations on how to address loneliness in ourselves and others, build engagement, and reconnect the communities we live in.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, May 17.

