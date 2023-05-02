Texas Ranger interrogation tactics exposed in new podcast

A Texas Ranger with a one hundred percent conviction rate sets his sights on a Texas man during the investigation into a cold case murder of a young woman, Bobby Sue Hill.

With the help of a hypnotist, an aged police sketch and days of intense questionable questioning, that Ranger, James Holland, kept his 100 percent streak intact.

But was justice served? Is an innocent man in Texas prison because he trusted a Texas Ranger to tell the truth?

It’s a story told in a new podcast from the Marshall Project – called “Smoke Screen – Just Say You’re Sorry.”

We are joined by the reporter and host of the podcast Maurice Chammah.

Chammah is a staff writer and the author of "Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty," which won the 2019 J. Anthony Lukas Work-In-Progress Book Award.