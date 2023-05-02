© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Texas Ranger interrogation tactics exposed in new podcast

By David Martin Davies
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
podcast smoke.jpg
The Marshall Project
/

A Texas Ranger with a one hundred percent conviction rate sets his sights on a Texas man during the investigation into a cold case murder of a young woman, Bobby Sue Hill.

With the help of a hypnotist, an aged police sketch and days of intense questionable questioning, that Ranger, James Holland, kept his 100 percent streak intact.

But was justice served? Is an innocent man in Texas prison because he trusted a Texas Ranger to tell the truth?

It’s a story told in a new podcast from the Marshall Project – called “Smoke Screen – Just Say You’re Sorry.”

We are joined by the reporter and host of the podcast Maurice Chammah.

Chammah is a staff writer and the author of "Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty," which won the 2019 J. Anthony Lukas Work-In-Progress Book Award.

The Source
Stay Connected
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies