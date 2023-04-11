© 2023 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Explaining NPR vs. Twitter/Elon Musk

By David Martin Davies
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
Every News organization uses Twitter to promote and share its reporting and information. Using the feed is an important and major part of their social media strategy.

But NPR has not tweeted in a week. This self-imposed Twitter silence is a response to the Elon Musk owned platform after it labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” and now, as “government funded.”

To find out more about what this conflict means and what the stakes are, we spoke to Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi.

Guest:

Paul Farhi: Washington Post media reporter

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday April 11.

