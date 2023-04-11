Explaining NPR vs. Twitter/Elon Musk

Every News organization uses Twitter to promote and share its reporting and information. Using the feed is an important and major part of their social media strategy.

But NPR has not tweeted in a week. This self-imposed Twitter silence is a response to the Elon Musk owned platform after it labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” and now, as “government funded.”

To find out more about what this conflict means and what the stakes are, we spoke to Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi.

Guest:

Paul Farhi: Washington Post media reporter

