Can't wait for weight loss? Is Ozempic the answer?

A drug that’s being prescribed to treat type-2 diabetes is exploding in popularity as a weight loss miracle.

Celebrities, reality TV stars and social media influencers are apparently using Ozempic to quickly become slimmer, but they aren’t boasting about it. The drug is also called Wegovy when it is prescribed to treat obesity.

The active ingredient is semaglutide and it lowers blood sugar levels and controls insulin which can help address insulin resistance. It also prompts the stomach to digest more slowly. The result is people have a decreased appetite, a lasting feeling of hunger satiation and the consumption of fewer calories.

The concern is that the demand for Ozempic is driven by vanity and not medical need. This is creating a shortage of the drug which is impacting the population who need it to control their type-2 diabetes.

Guest:

Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera is an endocrinology specialist at University Health and the endocrinology medical director at UT Health San Antonio.

