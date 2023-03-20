Are Texans ready to vote for gambling?

This November, Texans will vote on the newest changes to the state constitution, and there could be questions about allowing casino and sports betting.

On Wednesday a hearing is set in the House State Affairs Committee about a number of bills and resolutions to expand legalized gambling in the state.

House Joint Resolution (HJR) 155 proposes creating the Texas Gaming Commission, authorizing sports wagering, requiring a license to conduct casino gaming, requiring the imposition of casino gaming and sports wagering taxes, requiring license application fees, and authorizing Tribal-State compacts related to gaming.

If voters approve the constitution’s change, then large metropolitan areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen will be allowed to be home to casino operations.

Supporters of gambling in Texas, like the Texas Sports Betting Alliance (TSBA), promise lawmakers it will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state.

But what they don’t talk about are the negative impacts on the overall economy, related increased criminal activity and the lives destroyed to gambling addiction.

Guests:

Patrick Pierce, author of Gambling Politics: State Government and the Business of Betting, Professor Emeritus Political Science St. Mary’s College

Lia Nower, Professor and Director, Center for Gambling Studies & Addiction Counselor Training (ACT) Program, She is the co-editor of the Wiley-Blackwell Handbook of Disordered Gambling and an upcoming book on risk-taking behavior.

