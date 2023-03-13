World Affairs Council of San Antono names Waheeda Thawerbhoy Kara International Citizen of the Year

Since 1985, the World Affairs Council has honored an individual who has significantly contributed to San Antonio’s growth as an international city. On March 15, 2023, the Council will honor and recognize Waheeda Thawerbhoy Kara.

Kara and her family fled their homeland of Bangladesh when she was very young and lost everything, including their father who died of a heart attack along the way when trying to find safe haven for his family while his country was falling apart from genocide and war.

Kara’s hardships as a young refugee lit a fire in her that grew as an adult. She is friend and advisor to many city leaders and has served on several leadership committees for COSA. Most recently, she was appointed by the Mayor of San Antonio to serve on the Mayor’s Council on Police Community Relations.

She currently serves as President of National Inter-organizational Collaborative, Vice President at Intellica Financial Services, Interfaith Committee member at San Antonio Food Bank and Advisory Board member at UTHSC Mays Cancer Center.

“Waheeda Thawerbhoy Kara is the epitome of international citizenship,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Her story is one of tireless work on behalf of our community and our world through an array of nonprofits, ranging from serving as a national board member of FOCUS Humanitarian Assistance to her involvement with the San Antonio Food Bank.”

Founded in 1982, the World Affairs Council of San Antonio’s mission is to promote public understanding of world affairs and United States foreign policy, and to enhance the ability of the community and future leaders to participate as global citizens. A not-for-profit and non-partisan organization, it is a member of the World Affairs Councils of America. Visit www.wacofsa.org for more information.

Guests:

Waheeda Thawerbhoy Kara, The World Affairs Council of San Antonio 2023 International Citizen of the Year.

Amen Babajanian, Chief Executive Officer World Affairs Council of San Antonio

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 14.

