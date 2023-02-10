Harlandale and La Vernia ISDs consider 4-day school weeks

At least 40 school districts in Texas have moved away from the traditional five-day school week and have adopted a four-day week.

Two San Antonio area ISDs—Harlandale and La Vernia—are exploring joining those ranks.

La Vernia ISD board of trustees is scheduled to vote Monday evening on their proposal for a four-day week.

The adaptability of the school week became an option after the 2016 passage of a Texas law that changed the academic year from 180 days of school instruction to 75,600 instructional minutes. This change granted school systems the ability to design schedules that best fit their districts.

Proponents of the four-day school week profess it will go a long way to attracting higher quality teachers to the district and, in turn, improve the education system for students.

But there are also cost savings for school districts which is a benefit not to be underestimated for a cash-strapped ISD. With schools closed one extra day a week, the administration can reduce their operating costs, including staffing and utilities.

In addition, school districts that have switched to four-day weeks have seen improved student attendance.

However, negative effects of a four-day week have been cataloged to include longer school days, issues related to finding childcare, and problems for some children having access to meals on non-school days.

Others impacted by the change are often hourly school employees that will lose a fifth of the wages they have grown to depend on.

But perhaps the most significant downside to a shortened school week is the reduction in classroom instruction time.

There is limited research on the impact of a four-day school week on standardized test scores.

One study conducted in Colorado found that students in rural school districts with a four-day school week scored lower on state standardized tests in reading and math compared to students in traditional five-day school weeks.

It is important to note that standardized test scores are just one measure of academic achievement and may not accurately reflect the full range of student learning experiences.

But it’s also worth noting that switching to a four-day school week impacts different students differently. Low income students and students who have learning difficulties are more likely to bear the brunt of the negative consequences of losing a day in the classroom.

Guests:

Helen Whisenhunt , La Vernia ISD Chief Instructional Officer



, La Vernia ISD Chief Instructional Officer Mariana Veraza Harlandale ISD Public Information Officer



*This interview will be recorded on Monday, February 13.

