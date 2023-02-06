Is San Antonio on the right path? An SA2020 Data Update

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — How well is San Antonio doing? Is the city on the up-swing or on a downward slide? There's really only one way to know for sure and that's by gathering and comparing the data and then talking to members of the community.

For years SA2020 has been doing just that.

New data tells the story of San Antonio during 2022 and points to where efforts should be applied in 2023 for a more healthy, successful and vibrant community.

There is an update on the 51 indicators prioritized by San Antonians in 2020.

Where is San Antonio making progress and where are the trouble areas? How can this information be turned into solutions-driven public policy at City Hall and at the state capitol?

Do you think San Antonio is on the right path?

Guests:

Kiran Baines, executive director of SA2020

Marisa Bono, SA2020 Board Member, and CEO of Every Texan

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, February 7.

