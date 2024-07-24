An investigation into worker trench collapse deaths

Trench collapses pose a grave threat to worker safety. The immense weight of soil can crush workers in seconds, leading to severe injuries or fatalities. These incidents are often preventable through strict adherence to safety protocols. Essential safeguards include proper shoring or shielding, regular inspections, and maintaining safe exit points.

However, inadequate oversight and a disregard for regulations can lead to catastrophic consequences. Increased inspections, stringent enforcement of safety standards, and worker education are crucial steps to prevent these tragedies.

More than 250 people across the country have died over the last decade when trenches they were working in collapsed.

Texas Public Radio joined with NPR and 1A in a worker safety investigation.

Josh Peck is a Texas Public Radio investigative reporter.

