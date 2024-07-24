© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
The Source

An investigation into worker trench collapse deaths

By David Martin Davies
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:08 PM CDT
Image by Kelly Taylor-Faye from Pixabay

 Trench collapses pose a grave threat to worker safety. The immense weight of soil can crush workers in seconds, leading to severe injuries or fatalities. These incidents are often preventable through strict adherence to safety protocols. Essential safeguards include proper shoring or shielding, regular inspections, and maintaining safe exit points.

However, inadequate oversight and a disregard for regulations can lead to catastrophic consequences. Increased inspections, stringent enforcement of safety standards, and worker education are crucial steps to prevent these tragedies.

More than 250 people across the country have died over the last decade when trenches they were working in collapsed.

Texas Public Radio joined with NPR and 1A in a worker safety investigation.

Guest:
Josh Peck is a Texas Public Radio investigative reporter.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday July 24, 2024.

