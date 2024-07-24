Help shape SA's bike plan

The San Antonio Bike Network Plan aims to foster a more bike-friendly city, reducing traffic congestion, promoting healthier lifestyles, and ensuring safer streets for everyone. By attending the open house, residents can play a crucial role in shaping the plan before it is presented to the San Antonio City Council, ensuring that our infrastructure meets the community’s needs and expectations.

This is a unique chance for residents to directly influence decisions about bike infrastructure and see what is planned for the streets in front of their homes.

This final open house represents the last public opportunity for community input before SA finalizes the Bike Network Plan. Although the BNP survey has closed as of July 14th, residents can still provide valuable feedback through comment cards and map comments at the event. This feedback will be incorporated into the final plan where applicable, with a completed plan expected early next year.

Event Details:

Date: SUNDAY July 28, 2024



Time: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: Ramon Quintero Community Center (inside Southside Lions Park)

3100 Hiawatha Street 78210

Accessibility: Easily accessible via the Salado Creek Greenway bike trail

Guest:

Harley Hubbard is the City of San Antonio Bike Network Plan project manager.

Joe Conger is a City of San Antonio public information officer

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday July 24, 2024.

