Study finds Texas abotion ban harms women seeking childbirth

A new state-by-state women’s health scorecard released last week by the Commonwealth Fund reveals mounting disparities in women’s health and reproductive care across the United States.

But for Texas the findings are shocking. The scorecard ranks Mississippi dead last and then followed by Texas. The five lowest-ranked states for health system performance for women overall are Mississippi, Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

States with abortion restrictions often have fewer maternity care providers. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Idaho had the fewest maternity care providers per 100,000 women of reproductive age, ranging from 52 to 56 providers.

Among women of reproductive age, those in Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma had the highest uninsured rates.

Women of reproductive age in states that had not expanded Medicaid eligibility were most at risk of going without coverage, as well as skipping needed care because of cost.

Rates of maternal deaths are highest in the Mississippi Delta region, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. All four states had abortion restrictions prior to the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, and they all now have full abortion bans.

There are deepening regional disparities in deaths among women of reproductive age. Deaths among women ages 15 to 44 were highest in southeastern states. Top causes of death included preventable factors such as pregnancy complications, substance use, COVID-19, and breast or cervical cancer.

Guest:

Sara Colins is the senior scholar at the Commonwealth Fund about the report.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, July 25, 2024.