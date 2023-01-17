Author exposes the political and religious motives behind the myths of Western civilization

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Jared Yates Sexton writes in “ The Midnight Kingdom ” about the dangerous abuses that those in power carried out throughout history. Those same people, he argues, reshaped those stories into fictions for people to better swallow the past. Many still cling to the myths about Western civilization, and Sexton exposes the political power and religious indoctrination behind it.

What moments in history does Sexton highlight? Would a look at these moments in history critically and radically change the future?

Guest: Jared Yates Sexton, author of " The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis "

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 18

