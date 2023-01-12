SAPL Learn and Remember program focuses on censorship during the Holocaust this year

THURSDAY at noon on "The Source" — For 11 years, the San Antonio Public Library has presented a series titled “ The Holocaust Learn and Remember .” This year the program focuses on censorship and how the Nazi regime controlled information in order to suppress Jewish people and other persecuted groups. The timeliness of this theme is a reminder of current censorship efforts across the state. Texas currently leads the nation with the most banned books in school districts and libraries.

What exhibits are currently on display? How can the public view them? What speakers and research went into creating this year’s theme on censorship?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, January 12.