After historic milestone in nuclear fusion, clean energy may be on the horizon
WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — In December, scientists in California produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. This historic first could lead to more advancements in clean energy.
What is nuclear fusion? Why is fusion a clean-energy breakthrough? How can the energy be harvested for future use? How can this experiment be replicated?
Guests:
- Alexander Choinski, energy and infrastructure expert who deals with national and global initiatives as a partner at Houston-based law firm, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Dr. Troy Carter, professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, director of the Plasma Science and Technology Institute at the University of California Los Angeles
"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.
*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 11.