After historic milestone in nuclear fusion, clean energy may be on the horizon

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — In December , scientists in California produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. This historic first could lead to more advancements in clean energy.

What is nuclear fusion? Why is fusion a clean-energy breakthrough? How can the energy be harvested for future use? How can this experiment be replicated?

Alexander Choinski, energy and infrastructure expert who deals with national and global initiatives as a partner at Houston-based law firm, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Dr. Troy Carter, professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, director of the Plasma Science and Technology Institute at the University of California Los Angeles

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 11.