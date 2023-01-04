White Hats podcast digs deep into the violent history of the Texas Rangers

THURSDAY on "The Source" — 2023 marks the bicentennial of the famed and feared Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers have been a staple of Texas law enforcement for 200 years . Their original purpose was to protect isolated ranches and farms while Texas was in its infancy. With its lengthy and noble tenure, many people struggle to understand the history of violent acts and racism related to their legacy.

Texas Monthly explores the history of the Texas Rangers and asks if the good they have done can outweigh the bad in their podcast White Hats .

How have the Texas Rangers dealt with their problematic history? What other events of the Texas Rangers did Texas Monthly uncover?

Guests:



Jack Herrera, senior editor at Texas Monthly , covers Latino issues, immigration and elections at Texas Monthly, and is the host of Texas Monthly's White Hats podcast

senior editor at , covers Latino issues, immigration and elections at Texas Monthly, and is the host of Texas Monthly's White Hats podcast Michael Hall, writes about criminals, musicians, the law, and barbecue for Texas Monthly

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, January 5.

