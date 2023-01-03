Dr. Michael Stein reflects on the medical profession and empathy in his book ‘Accidental Kindness’

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Doctors who have distanced themselves emotionally from their patients often believe that doing so would reduce the risk of compassion fatigue ; however, the opposite is true. Research has suggested that a lack of empathy in doctors often leads to more fatigue and quicker burnout rates. Many experts have pointed out that when doctors distance themselves emotionally from their patients that their work often suffers.

In “ Accidental Kindness: A Doctor’s Notes on Empathy ” Michael Stein reflects on situations in his medical practice where he had to decide to assign blame or be empathetic to his patient. In a series of essays, he examines the conflicting goals between patients and their doctors.

Is empathy the best medicine? What is the cause of compassion fatigue? Are disparities in medical treatment related to a lack of empathy? How can medical professionals seek to be more understanding with their patients? How can bedside manner affect a patient’s care?

Guest: Michael Stein, MD, author, professor and chair of Health Law, Policy and Management at Boston University School of Public Health. His latest release is " Accidental Kindness: A Doctor's Notes on Empathy "

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 4.