After five decades, County Judge Nelson Wolff retires from public service

Published December 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff
Bexar County
/
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

TUESDAY on "The Source" — After decades of public service, County Judge Nelson Wolff has retired from elected office. Wolff served as a state house representative, state senator, San Antonio mayor and then Bexar County judge. He took the lead in multiple battles over public policy and frequently he came out on top.

Wolff will retire on Dec. 31.

What lessons did Wolff learn along the way? What is the legacy that he leaves behind? What does he hope his successor continues? What moments stand out the most to him in his political career?

Guest: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

