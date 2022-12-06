SA teacher shortage attributed to overworked, underappreciated teachers

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Compared to last year’s departures, 2022 saw teachers leave their profession at a rate 56% higher than the previous summer. Experts believe that the problems teachers face were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Low pay, school shootings and culture wars have always been present, but in recent years these issues have intensified .

What other reasons have teachers cited for leaving the profession? Have there been any efforts to build back the trust between teachers and administrators? How are local and state governments responding? Are there plans in place to repair the shortage? Has this affected the instruction for students?

Guest: Camille Phillips, Texas Public Radio education reporter

