Professor Michael Stein explores the philosophical and practical views of public health, medicine

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Less than 3% of the United States national budget is spent on public health. This could reflect that Americans value healthcare for the individual, over the well-being of many.

On average, U.S. citizens spend around $12,000 per year on health care. America also holds the top spot for the country that spends the most on health care worldwide . Compared to second place holder, Switzerland, citizens there spend just over $7,000 per citizen per year on healthcare.

Public health thought leader Michael Stein writes about American’s view of medicine and public health in his book “ Me vs. Us: A Health Divided .”

Why is it that the industries of public health and medicine seem to be at odds? After the pandemic, what does the public healthcare system look like? What is needed to improve the perception of public health? How is public health defined?

Guest: Michael Stein, MD, author, professor and chair of Health Law, Policy and Management at Boston University School of Public Health. His latest release is " Me vs. Us: A Health Divided "

