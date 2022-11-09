Film chronicling the life and artistry of San Antonio native Doug Sahm gets re-release

THURSDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio native, Doug Sahm, performed from a very early age. Fans and collaborators describe Sahm as a one-of-a-kind musical genius who captured the sound and spirit of his hometown Streets. In 2015, “Sir Doug and The Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove” premiered at South by Southwest and was available to stream on Amazon Prime in 2017. Due to the music license expiration , the film had to be pulled.

What impact has Doug Sahm had on the San Antonio music scene? What was ‘the groove’, and what did it mean to Sahm? How will his legacy live on?

Texas Public Radio will host a screening of “Sir Doug and The Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove” on Friday, November 11. To reserve tickets, follow this link .

Guests:



Joe Nick Patoski, director of "Sir Doug & The Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove"

director of Jason Wehling, co-writer of "Sir Doug & The Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove"

