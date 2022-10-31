Will Texans reelect Gov. Abbott for a third term?

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection . He seeks a third term as governor of Texas. His challenger for this election cycle is Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott still leads O’Rourke in various polls, but this year’s gubernatorial race has gained national attention.

In 2014, Greg Abbott was elected as Texas Governor after being the longest-serving Texas attorney general.

Abbott’s allies speak of his resilience and effective leadership; his opponents point to the many controversies and failures Texas has endured under his leadership.

What has Gov. Abbott achieved while in office as governor? Do the pieces of legislation that he’s signed into law reflect the beliefs of a majority of Texans? What policies does Gov. Greg Abbott hope to implement if he is reelected?

Which candidate will Texas elect? Who is Gov. Abbott, the candidate? What events have defined Abbott’s governorship?

Guest: Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Houston-based staff writer for The Washington Post

