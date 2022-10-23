Sakai, DeBerry run for county judge open seat

MONDAY on "The Source" — After 20 years of service, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced in October 2021 that he would not seek re-election. With the seat open, Judge Peter Sakai and former Precinct 3 County Commissioner Trish DeBerry fight for the county’s top spot.

Former news broadcast reporter, Trish DeBerry founded a public relations and marketing agency, talkStrategy . She was then elected in 2020 as county commissioner for Precinct 3. If elected, she hopes to continue her advocacy for seniors and veterans with support towards job placement and housing programs. She will also stand up for small businesses and local law enforcement.

Peter Sakai is the former Associate Judge of Children’s Court. He created new programs that protected children and helped families stay together. If elected to be county judge he hopes to create a “Rocket Docket” system that would keep innocent people from sitting in jail and put more criminals in prison. He also hopes to lessen San Antonio’s digital divide through a robust infrastructure for a public internet.

County judges preside in many cases, among them juvenile delinquency cases, misdemeanors, and civil disputes. Their job includes broad judicial and administrative powers, and they are the lead authority on the commissioners court.

What are residents looking for in a county judge? What does each candidate hope to change in Bexar County? What are the plans each candidate has to reduce crime rates? How will they lead after Judge Wolff’s towering legacy in San Antonio politics? What are their plans to reduce overcrowding at the Bexar County Jail? How does each candidate plan to work with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg?

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" is hosting a series of forums with local and statewide candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Guests:



Peter Sakai , Democratic candidate for Bexar County Commissioners Court Judge

Democratic candidate for Bexar County Commissioners Court Judge Trish DeBerry , Republican candidate for Bexar County Commissioners Court Judge

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, October 24.