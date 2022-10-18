Susan Korbel and Grant Moody run for vacant precinct 3 county commissioner seat

Wednesday at noon — In December, Trish DeBerry announced her bid for Bexar County Judge. After announcing her candidacy, she had to step down from her precinct 3 commissioner seat. Now with a vacant seat, Susan Korbel and Grant Moody are on the ballot to replace DeBerry.

Susan Korbel is the Democratic candidate. She received her Ph.D. in Public Administration and is a market research consultant. Korbel is the owner of Core Research , which has worked with San Antonio Sports and Natural Bridge Caverns.

Grant Moody is the Republican candidate. He’s a fourth-generation veteran who completed combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Moody was also the legislative assistant for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

Four commissioners from each precinct serve alongside the county judge on the Commissioner’s Court. The responsibility of each county commissioner is to ensure that roads and bridges within their precinct are safe. Commissioners are also required to make policy-making budget decisions for the county.

What are Korbel and Moody’s goals for the Commissioners Court? How will they address infrastructure issues and property taxes? What issues do each of the candidates hope to solve? What policies would they implement? What are the most important issues for Precinct 3 voters?

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" is hosting a series of forums with local and statewide candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Guests:



Grant Moody , the Republican candidate running for County Commissioners Court to represent Precinct 3 in Texas

