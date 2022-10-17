Michelle Vallejo is running for Texas’ 15th congressional district

TUESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — A vocal advocate for women and an entrepreneur, Michelle Vallejo is the Democratic candidate currently running for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Current seat holder, Vicente Gonzalez Jr., has vacated his seat to run for newly redrawn Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Vallejo runs Pulga Los Portales with her family. She also co-founded Hustle + Socialize , an annual women’s entrepreneurship conference that provides resources and support for minority women in South Texas. If elected, Vallejo wishes to expand healthcare access and wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Also on the ballot is Monica De La Cruz, the Republican candidate who seeks to finish the border wall and end regulations that increase the cost of energy.

If Vallejo is elected, what bills and laws does she hope to bring to the floor? What committees does she plan to serve on if elected?

Members of Congress represent the people of their district in the United States Congress. They hold hearings and develop and vote on legislation.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Guest: Michelle Vallejo , Democratic candidate for the U.S. House to represent Texas' 15th Congressional District

*TPR did invite Republican Candidate Monica De La Cruz to participate in this candidate form. There has been no response to our emails from her campaign.

