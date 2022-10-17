Angi Araburu is running for HD 122 to replace Rep. Lyle Larson

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" —Entrepreneur and small business owner, Angie Aramburu, is the Democratic candidate running for Texas House District 122. Currently, House District 122 is held by Lyle Larson. His term ends January 2023. Larson will not seek re-election.

Aramburu founded Go Fetch Run , a personal training class for people and their canine pets. She has served on San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s Fitness Council and has been an active community service volunteer for many years. The majority of Aramburu’s career has been spent working for non-profits. If elected, her priorities will include school safety and public healthcare.

Also on the ballot is Mark Dorazio, the Republican candidate who seeks to strengthen the border and lower property taxes.

The Texas House of Representatives is a part of the legislative branch. Their main task is to make bills and pass laws.

If Aramburu is elected, what bills and laws does she hope to bring to the floor? What committees does she plan to serve on if elected?

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" is hosting a series of forums with local and statewide candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Guest: Angi Aramburu , Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122

*TPR did invite Republican Candidate Mark Dorazio to participate in this candidate form. There has been no response to our emails from his campaign.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, October 18

