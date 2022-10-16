Former national security advisor Michael Flynn fights a political and spiritual war

MONDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" —A new documentary film from PBS’s Frontline, in collaboration with The Associated Press, chronicles Michael Flynn’s career from national security insider to spiritual war fighter.

Retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about conversations with Russia’s ambassador in 2017 . He was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump in November of 2020 . Flynn now believes that America is in the middle of a spiritual and political war.

How did Michael Flynn go from a soldier to waging a spiritual war? What will the future of the evangelical movement look like?

Guests:

Richard Rowley, director of "Michael Flynn's Holy War," a FRONTLINE documentary in collaboration with The Associated Press

