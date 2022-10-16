© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn fights a political and spiritual war

Published October 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington. Flynn is due back in court for the first time in weeks as his lawyers mount an aggressive attack on the special counsel’s Russia investigation. U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

MONDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" —A new documentary film from PBS’s Frontline, in collaboration with The Associated Press, chronicles Michael Flynn’s career from national security insider to spiritual war fighter.

Retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about conversations with Russia’s ambassador in 2017. He was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump in November of 2020. Flynn now believes that America is in the middle of a spiritual and political war.

How did Michael Flynn go from a soldier to waging a spiritual war? What will the future of the evangelical movement look like?

Guests: 

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, October 17

