Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney.

District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies.

Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County district attorney. LaHood is a practicing attorney of 15 years and a partner at his family’s law firm. He is the younger brother of former District Attorney Nicholas “Nico” LaHood. LaHood has campaigned on more support for police and law enforcement.

Democrat Joe Gonzales is the current district attorney for Bexar County. Gonzales assumed office in 2019, unseating DA Nico LaHood. In his reelection bid, Gonzales wishes to expand the county’s cite-and-release program. This program allows police officers to ticket certain kinds of misdemeanors instead of making an arrest.

What are voters looking for in a district attorney? Which criminal justice issues take priority for voters? What are the candidate’s views on abortion access in Bexar County? How does each candidate want to address police misconduct? What is their stance on prosecuting marijuana possession charges?

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" is hosting a series of forums with local and statewide candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting for the midterm elections runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The last day for Bexar County to receive mail ballot applications is Oct. 28. Midterm election day is Nov. 8.

Guests:



Joe Gonzales, Democrat incumbent for Bexar County District Attorney

Democrat incumbent for Bexar County District Attorney Marc LaHood, Republican challenger for Bexar County District Attorney

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, October 12.