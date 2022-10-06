© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Source

New Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland aims to improve the lives of people with special needs

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
THURSDAY at noon on "The Source" — Over the weekend, Morgan’s Wonderland opened a new special one-stop shop for persons with special needs. The Multi-Assistance Center provides health and living resources to individuals with special needs and disabilities in one location.

The MAC includes sensory-friendly exam rooms, innovative new approaches to treatments, the latest telemedicine capabilities and specialty clinics.

How will this new center benefit San Antonio’s special needs community? How is the MAC center different from other similar facilities? What are the next big plans for the MAC? What plans does Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative have next?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, October 6

The Source
