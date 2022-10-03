Voter registration woes and confusing ID requirements. What do Texans need to know?

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — This year’s midterm general election is fast approaching. Some Texans still have questions surrounding how to register to vote, eligibility requirements, and how to seek assistance.

Recently, there has been a shortage of registration forms from the Texas Secretary of State. Officials stated supply chain issues and the high cost of materials as reasons for the shortage.

Texans have also had trouble with the state’s ID requirements for mail-in ballots. In February, it was reported that several mail-in ballots were rejected .

This, along with other issues surrounding election security and integrity, has confused voters.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 , is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Early voting begins on Oct. 24, and election day is Nov. 8.

How can you check your voter registration? How do you file an absentee ballot? Who is eligible to vote by mail? What will the 2022 election season look like? If a voter's registration has expired, how do they renew it?

Guests:



Claudia Yoli Ferla, executive director of MOVE Texas Action Fund

executive director of Joyce LeBombard, president of League of Women Voters in Texas

