Migrant relocation program highlights nation’s divide on immigration and migration issues ahead of midterms

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Last week, nearly 50 migrants were flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, as part of a program helmed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Some Republican leaders have called this act a relocation program . Democrats and advocates alike have referred to it as political theater.

Many of the South American migrants explained that a woman promised them work and a safe place in a sanctuary city. But the migrants found, upon their arrival in Martha’s Vineyard, neither work nor sanctuary.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has opened a criminal investigation .

But have any laws been broken? What is the next legal step for displaced migrants? What assistance are the migrants receiving? What are the plans for the local governments involved? Has political theater gone too far? Are other relocation programs underway?

Guests:



Maria Sacchetti, reporter for The Washington Post covering immigrant communities and Immigration and Customs Enforcement

reporter for covering immigrant communities and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Rodolfo Rosales, Jr., LULAC State Director of Texas

State Director of Texas Sergio Garcia-Rios, Ph.D., assistant professor, associate director for research at the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin

