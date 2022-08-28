Author and former gun industry executive breaks down new book ‘Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America’

MONDAY on "The Source" — In an interview , former gun industry executive, Ryan Busse , spoke out against the National Rifle Association’s role in mass shootings in the U.S. In his new book "Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America," he details his transformation from selling firearms to becoming a senior adviser to the gun violence prevention organization Giffords.

Busse discusses the gun industry that shifted from gun safety and ethics to the conservative industry built on authoritarianism, addiction to fear, conspiracy, intolerance, and secrecy.

Busse considers the book a personal memoir, as well as an inside story of the transformation of the U.S. Busse, noted official statistics and press releases into telling his story of the gun industry’s turn towards money and power.

Guest: Ryan Busse, author of "Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America"

