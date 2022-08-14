Banned books typically contain LGBTQ+, race and gender themes

MONDAY on "The Source" — In the past nine months, more than 1,500 book bans in schools have occurred across the country. This movement does not come from parents, instead, it stems from Republican leadership .

The majority of books being challenged — or outright banned — contain themes about LGBTQ+ issues, race and racism.

According to an investigation by the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio’s North East Independent School District leads the state with the most reviewed titles for appropriateness at 431. NEISD has banned an additional 119 books from school libraries this year.

In Llano, Texas a librarian was fired for refusing to hide a book on critical race theory. Residents in Llano County have filed suit against the library director and board members.

Why are books that are largely about race, gender, and identity being challenged? Which books are currently under review for appropriateness? Who decides which books should be banned? Can books on a banned list be reinstated?

How do these bans impact curriculum? What problems will arise from the bans of certain books about history and race? What is the procedure for books being banned or challenged?

Guests:

