Revelations, vivid testimonies and new evidence are highlights of Jan. 6 summer hearings

On Thursday last week, the first round of The House Select Committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 attack came to a conclusion. Over the course of eight highly produced presentations the committee demonstrated that former President Donald Trump was instrumental in the violent mob’s creation and their infamous march to the U.S. Capitol — the target of their destruction.

The House Committee has indicated that more hearings will take place in September. New evidence and new revelations continue to be released.

What have we learned from the first round of the Jan. 6 committee hearings? What impact have some of the testimonies had? What has been the most damaging evidence revealed to date?

What should we expect to see in the next round of hearings? Will the Department of Justice pursue charges against former President Trump? What — if any — could those charges be?

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, July 26.