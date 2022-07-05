What did the nation’s founding fathers intend when they wrote the US Constitution?

TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — From the time of its conception in 1788 to its early confrontation, Americans have grappled with the U.S. Constitution throughout history. Author Akhil Reed Amar discusses the questions that have arisen about the constitution, its intended meaning for rights, and its interpretations in the book “The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840 .”

What are the biggest constitutional questions? How has America evolved since the constitution was written? What is the true meaning of America? How should Americans view the constitution?

More than just adding amendments, other developed nations have entirely rewritten their constitutions to reflect changes in society, why hasn't the U.S.?

Guest: Akhil Reed Amar , Sterling Professor of Law at Yale Law School, author of “ The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840 ”

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, July 5.

