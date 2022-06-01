Texas Democratic leaders plea for emergency special session on gun control legislation

The entire caucus of Texas Senate Democratic leaders urge Gov. Greg Abbott to call for an emergency special legislative session to discuss gun legislation.

In last Friday’s press conference about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Abbott’s response was, “all options are on the table” when pressed to answer the question on the special session and gun restrictions.

Last week, an 18-year-old gunman made his way through Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with an AR-15 and killed 19 students and two teachers.

In the past 13 years, there have been eight mass shootings as Texas Republicans have loosened gun restrictions.

Will Gov. Abbott call for a special legislative session to discuss gun legislation? What legislative options are being considered?

Will there be pushback from conservative lawmakers?

Guest: State Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio)

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, June 1.