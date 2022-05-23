Access to healthcare across the Bexar County area varies by zip code

TUESDAY on "The Source" — The San Antonio Express-News took an in-depth look at healthcare assistance. Reporters Laura Garcia and Libby Seline show the disparities around the healthcare systems and their facilities’ locations around San Antonio.

The Express-News assessed the location of 50 emergency care facilities, and found that they are mostly located on San Antonio’s North Side. This includes full-service trauma hospitals and freestanding emergency centers.

Other wealthy areas across San Antonio that provide access to emergency rooms are located at Alamo Heights, Stone Oak and Shavano Park — leaving the city’s South Side and other low-income areas without any healthcare assistance.

Public health experts say that the neglected neighborhoods stem back decades and cite redlining among other issues as part of the problem. In 2020, the city council declared racism a public health crisis and created a resolution to improve health equity.

What are the disparities in the local healthcare system? What other parts of the city are affected? What can be done to improve healthcare equity? How can city leaders help to combat disparities in healthcare? Is there any financial assistance available to alleviate the financial burden in low-income areas?

Guests:



Laura Garcia , health reporter for the San Antonio Express-News

health reporter for the San Antonio Express-News Libby Seline , data visualization reporter for the San Antonio Express-News and Houston Chronicle

data visualization reporter for the San Antonio Express-News and Houston Chronicle Dr. Lyssa Ochoa , vascular surgeon with the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic (SAVE)

, vascular surgeon with the Maria Lee , insurance broker

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, May 24.