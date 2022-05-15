Sakai, Minjarez seek nomination in the Bexar County Judge Democratic primary runoff

MONDAY on "The Source" — Last year, Judge Nelson Wolff announced he would not seek reelection for Bexar County Judge — leaving the seat open to replace him.

Two candidates, Ina Minjarez and Peter Sakai seek to take over as Bexar County Judge in the Democratic Primary runoff. In the March 1 primary election, Sakai received 43% of the vote while Minjarez received 30%.

Ina Minjarez announced her candidacy in November last year. As State Rep. for District 124 Minjarez secured funding for schools and educational services and ensured laws passed to protect children online, in child care services and from food insecurities. She also fought to improve public health and safety for women by reducing rape kit backlogs, passing human trafficking laws and expanding access to telehealth services. Minjarez’s priorities are to lower property taxes, the safety and security of citizens, ensure funds for county services and bring better paying jobs to the area.

In October of last year, former children’s court judge Peter Sakai stepped down from his duties as 225th District Court after 16 years of supporting and improving the safety and welfare of children. Sakai was recognized for his “work and efforts to innovatively rethink, reimagine, and redefine justice for children and families” in 2020 and was awarded Innovator of the Year by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges . Sakai promises to enhance public services for all Bexar County residents.

The winner of this Democratic primary runoff will face Republican Trish DeBerry in the November general election.

Early voting for the primary runoffs runs from May 16 through May 20. Primary runoff election day is May 24.

Guests:



Ina Minjarez , state representative for District 124

, state representative for District 124 Peter Sakai, former Bexar County 225th District Court judge

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, May 16.