Live Results: Bexar County 2022 March Primary Election

Congressional District 28

By Sofía Sánchez

Nine-term Congressman Henry Cuellar is once again being challenged by his former intern: progressive Jessica Cisneros. In his hometown of Laredo, Cuellar is deep-seated. He’s been in office since 2005 and even has an elementary school named after him.

Now he’s facing off against Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old progressive who narrowly lost to Cuellar two years ago and is challenging him again.

An FBI raid on Cuellar’s Laredo home and campaign office only added to the conflict for voters. Cuellar co-chairs the House Azerbaijan Caucus, and ABC and CBS News report that the raids are part of a federal investigation into the country and a group of U.S. businessmen who have ties to it. NPR has not confirmed that reporting. While many supporters are rushing to Cuellar’s defense, others say it’s time for a change.

Political newcomer Tannya Benavides is also running for the TX-28 seat. She describes herself as a “former educator, community organizer and human rights activist.”

Congressional District 35

District 35 includes East Austin and Manor, then a sliver of the district runs down along I-35 through parts of San Marcos and New Braunfels before ending in San Antonio. Lloyd Doggett, the current representative, decided against running for reelection and is instead running to represent Texas’ newly added 37th Congressional District. Former Austin City Council Member Greg Casar is running for election in this district, along with Austin-area state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.

Congressional District 23

By Jerry Clayton

Incumbent Republican Tony Gonzales hopes to hang on to his seat in Texas Congressional District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to just outside El Paso. Gonzales narrowly survived the Republican Primary in 2020, beating Raul Reyes by 46 votes. He’s being challenged by Republicans Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alia Garcia-Ureste. Gonzales has a definite financial edge over the two challengers. His campaign raised more than $2.2 million between October and December of 2021.

Bexar County Judge

By Joey Palacios

One of the most closely watched races is the open seat for County Judge. Nelson Wolff is retiring after more than two decades.

On the Democratic side, there are four candidates. State Representative Ina Minjarez, a lawyer by trade, touts her experience as the only legislator from San Antonio-Bexar County to serve on the Appropriations Committee.

On the Republican side, Former Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry told TPR's The Source she's looking to bring her small business expertise as a Public Relations Executive to the position. She's running against Nathan Buchanan. He's also a small business owner who previously ran for Bexar County constable in 2020. He declined TPR's request for interview, but he told KENS 5 TV that frustrations with pandemic mandates were a big reason he decided to run for county judge.

District Attorney

By Brian Kirkpatrick

Joe Gonzales is running in the Democratic primary for District Attorney unopposed.

Two Republican candidates are vying to square off against Gonzales in November. Meredith Chacon, who worked in the DA's office as victim's advocate, and prosecutor, and in private practice, and local attorney Marc Lahood, meet in the Republican Primary.

The rise in domestic violence during the pandemic and how to curb it has been the top issue of the race.

District Clerk

Misty Spears is running in the Republican primary for District Clerk unopposed.

Bexar County Clerk

By Brian Kirkpatrick

Democratic Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark has one challenger in the Democratic primary: Rachel Garcia Cavazos. Increasing public access to county records online has been a top election issue.

The winner between Clark and Cavazos will face either Richard Gold or Rose Farias, the two Republican candidates in November.

State Representative 122

By Bonnie Petrie

Four republicans are now battling in the primary to replace Lyle Larson, who is not running for reelection. They are San Antonio businessman Adam Blanchard , former San Antonio City Council member Elisa Chan , banking executive Mark Daniel Cuthbert and former Bexar County GOP Chair Mark Dorazio .

Angi Aramburu is running for the State Representative, District 122 Democratic primary unopposed.

State Representative 124

By Carson Frame

In the House District 124 Democratic primary, three relative political newcomers face off in the wake of Rep. Ina Minjarez’s decision to run for Bexar County judge.

Josey Garcia is a retired Air Force combat veteran and CFO of Uniting America Outreach, a nonprofit that has led volunteers to provide support and resources to Haitian migrants at the border — as well as to Texas residents during last year’s winter storm. Gerald Lopez is the only Democratic HD 124 contender to have held public office. He currently serves as a trustee for Northside Independent School District and operates G&L Lawn Care Services.

Criminal defense attorney Steven Gilmore rounds out the list of hopefuls. A political activist who spent the last legislative session in Austin advocating for police reform, Gilmore offers pro bono criminal defense for protestors arrested in the course of peaceful demonstration in Bexar County.

Johnny Arredondo is running for the State Representative, District 124 Republican Primary unopposed.