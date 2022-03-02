Field to become Bexar County’s next judge narrows

The race to replace longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will go to a runoff on the Democratic side.

As of early Wednesday morning, former District Court Judge Peter Sakai garnered about 40% of the vote, and State Representative Ina Minjares got 30%. The runoff will take place in May to see who will face against Republican Trish DeBerry in the November general election.

Sakai, who received the top vote on the Democratic side, said he's ready to get to work on the runoff campaign.

"I'm telling you, tomorrow first thing, I'm meeting with my campaign team and we're going to hit the campaign trail and we're going to be pounding the pavement," he told his supporters.

Sakai's decades-long work as children's court judge has been nationally recognized. He said he hopes to bring public-private partnerships to the table to solve some of the county's biggest issues.

Minjarez, who came in second in the field of four Democrats, touted her experience as a state lawmaker — specifically, securing more than $1 billion in funding for the area in her role on the State House Appropriations Committee. She told TPR she looks forward to getting her name out to more of Bexar County in the runoff race.

"I think both of us are good Democrats," she told TPR. "At the end of the day, this is going to be about the issues."

Minjarez said her priorities include property tax relief and safe neighborhoods in addition to securing federal funds for Bexar County.

On the Republican side, Trish DeBerry defeated small business owner Nathan Buchanan in Tuesday's primary. DeBerry previously served as Precinct 3 Commissioner before resigning to run for county judge. She touted her experience as a small business owner. Her platform includes increased support for law enforcement, seniors and veterans; more jobs to help the economy; and lower property taxes and stronger appraisal reform.

DeBerry will face the winner of the Sakai-Minjarez runoff.

"The last time we had a Republican in office, it was 1998, and it just so happened to be a female, too," DeBerry said.

The runoff will be held on May 24 .