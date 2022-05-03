Bexar County failed to meet the EPA’s ozone standard and could face more air quality regulations

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The San Antonio area could soon be required to comply with stricter federal air quality regulations, including more stringent permitting and a vehicle emissions inspection program.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that because Bexar County did not meet its 2015 ozone standard by the fall 2021 deadline, its nonattainment status should be changed from "marginal" to "moderate."

Doing so would introduce new Clean Air Act requirements for the regulation of emissions of hazardous air pollutants from stationary and mobile sources.

If the EPA's proposal is finalized, the state would also have to submit plans for the Bexar County ozone attainment area to meet meet the federal standard of 70 parts per billion by September 24, 2024.

Why did the San Antonio area fail to meet the EPA's standard for its current ozone classification?

What are the adverse health effects of high ozone levels? How does poor air quality impact respiratory health?

What's being done to reduce ozone-forming emissions and promote ozone reducing activities in Bexar County?

The deadline for public comments on the EPA’s proposed action is June 13. A virtual hearing will be held May 9.

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, May 4.