New research that identifies your ‘true age’ could lead to a longer lifespan

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Is your age really your age?

Age is often thought of as the number that corresponds with one's birth date — known as their "chronological age."

However, not everyone with the same chronological age is susceptible to the same amount of health risks and diseases.

Research from one of the leading experts on longevity suggests that a better indicator of a person’s health and well being is their biological age — the age at which their body is functioning.

How can someone determine their biological age? What methods can be used to help slow down the aging process? What lifestyle choices should people make to improve their lifespan?

Will the ability to identify biological age improve preventative care and increase life expectancy? How can this information help providers prescribe better medical treatment to patients?

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, May 3.