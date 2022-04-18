San Antonio Animal Care Services wants your input to guide the development of a 10-year plan

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Animal Care Services wants to hear from San Antonio residents as the city department develops its next 10-year strategic plan to encourage responsible pet care.

Public input will be used as a guide to map out the department's operational direction and enhance current and future programs and services.

What programs, services or resources do you think San Antonio Animal Care Services should prioritize over the next decade?

How have you interacted with SAACS? What about its operations could be improved?

What do you think Animal Care Services should consider as it develops a new strategic plan?

SAACS will be at events Saturday, April 23, to collect last-minute in-person feedback on the initial survey:



7th Annual World Heritage Open House at Mission Branch Library (3134 Roosevelt Avenue) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.



Earth Day at Woodlawn Lake Park (1103 Cincinnati) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guests:



Brad Davenport , assistant director of City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS)

, assistant director of City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) Lisa Norwood, Animal Care Services public relations and outreach manager

