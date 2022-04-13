The city is seeking public input on its plan for the long-term future of San Antonio's Southeast side

THURSDAY on "The Source" — The city's Southeast side is rich with San Antonio history and tells the story of its gradual expansion through waves of annexation starting in the early 1900s.

Now, the city aims to reinvest in this part of town with a plan for its long-term future that aims to make the Southeast "a safe, attractive, family-friendly community to live, work, interact, and play."

Over the past three years, the city has worked to engage Southeast residents, businesses and stakeholders about how best to develop and build on the area's existing assets and support livable, complete neighborhoods.

Now, members of the public are invited to share their comments and give feedback on the Southeast Community Area Plan as the city nears the final stages of this planning process.

Click here to review the draft plan and submit comments by Sunday, April 17.

Rudy Niño , assistant director of the City of San Antonio's Planning Department

Carlos Guerra, project manager for the Southeast Community Area Plan

