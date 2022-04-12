How do local GOP leaders feel about the City of San Antonio's largest-ever bond proposal?

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio voters will decide whether to approve the largest-ever municipal bond on May 7.

The $1.2 billion bond package includes six different propositions for new projects and improvements to parks ($272 million), streets ($472M), drainage ($170M), public safety facilities ($78M), library and cultural facilities ($58M), and affordable housing ($150M).

In March, the Republican Party of Bexar County held training to fight the bond. Its leaders say it effectively raises taxes — a claim refuted by San Antonio officials.

What are local GOP leaders' reasons for opposing the bond package?

Are they advocating for San Antonio residents to vote "no" across the board?

Are there any circumstances under which they would be willing to accept the bond program?

Guests:



John Austin , chair of the Republican Party of Bexar County

Gary Teal, executive director of the Bexar GOP

