A company backed by Elon Musk wants to build an underground transportation loop in San Antonio

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority is considering a development agreement with a firm backed by Elon Musk to build an underground transportation loop between downtown and the San Antonio International Airport.

What do we know so far about the proposed project in San Antonio and others like it across the country?

How do Boring Co.'s tunnel loops work and how are they built? What factors need to be considered? What are the pros and cons?

How could these kinds of projects influence the transportation mobility landscape in Texas and beyond?

Eric Killelea , technology reporter for the San Antonio Express-News

, technology reporter for the San Antonio Express-News David Schrank, Ph.D., senior research scientist for the Mobility Analysis Program at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute

