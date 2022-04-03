The epic rise and fall of Mexican drug lord Fred Carrasco, and his infamy in San Antonio

MONDAY on "The Source" — A new true crime podcast tells the epic saga of notorious Mexican drug lord and brutal killer Federico "Fred" Gómez Carrasco, and his San Antonio connections and legacy.

The series chronicles Carrasco's journey from barrio to cartel kingpin, his time and exploits in San Antonio, and his 1974 death at the end of an 11-day escape attempt turned hostile takeover at the prison in Huntsville, Texas.

Guest: Wes Ferguson, writer, creator and host of the podcast "Standoff"

