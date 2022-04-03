© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

The epic rise and fall of Mexican drug lord Fred Carrasco, and his infamy in San Antonio

Published April 3, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
MONDAY on "The Source" — A new true crime podcast tells the epic saga of notorious Mexican drug lord and brutal killer Federico "Fred" Gómez Carrasco, and his San Antonio connections and legacy.

The series chronicles Carrasco's journey from barrio to cartel kingpin, his time and exploits in San Antonio, and his 1974 death at the end of an 11-day escape attempt turned hostile takeover at the prison in Huntsville, Texas.

Guest: Wes Ferguson, writer, creator and host of the podcast "Standoff"

"The Source" is a live call-in program on air Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Central.

Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call or text 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 4.

